Juliette Rosetta Ann Moore died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in New Orleans, LA, at the age of 69 from complications of end-stage renal disease. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rilda Augustine Boudreaux Moore and Frank Peter Moore, and her siblings Consuela Moore Provost, Frank B. Moore, Raymond K. Moore, and Anthony P. Moore. She is survived by her siblings Marie Moore Boyd, Augustine M.C. Moore, John E. Moore, Philip J. Moore, Marian Moore Cottles, Elma Moore Rush, Gerard A. Moore, and Charles D.S. Moore; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Juliette Moore attended Corpus Christi Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary's Academy (high school, 1971), Xavier University of Louisiana (BS in physical education, 1975), and University of West Florida (MS in leisure studies, 1976). She was the first black female president (1998) of the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) and an honoree of the Juliette Moore Distinguished Leadership Award (2004) from NIRSA. She held several positions as assistant director of intramural and recreational sports at the University of West Florida (1976-1984), Arizona State University (1985-1989), James Madison University (1989-1991), then as director of campus recreation for Northern Illinois University (1991-1997) and University of Arizona (1997-2010), from which she retired. Juliette Moore was also a kidney recipient; after a successful transplant in 2000, she began her motto of "celebrate life every day" with a yearly party for family and friends. Juliette was known for her huge loving spirit, her warmth, her zest for life, her love of music, and her generosity. If she had it, she would give it to you! Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, 1615 E. Second St., Tucson, AZ at 1 p.m. MT. Juliette Moore's cremation is handled by Neptune Society, with funeral to be held in New Orleans on Feb. 4, 2023. May her spirit inspire us to celebrate life every day!