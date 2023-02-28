Idaho Falls — A lovely lady, Julimae McEligot, 92, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, unexpectedly passed away on 27 July 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from lack of oxygen after deteriorating for about six weeks in local medical facilities. Less than a week earlier she was reading and working on her Sudoku. Julie was strong and stoic- we expected her to live to 105 or so. Julie brought light and joy while having fun everywhere she went and was a continual Pollyanna. Family, friends and acquaintances considered her truly a wonderful and engaging person and among the nicest people one knows. She was the spry, kind, chipper relative who was always so delightful to be around. Julie was born July 12, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Aaron Albright and Frances Kadel Albright but grew up with them in Aurora, Illinois. She attended East High School there and graduated in 1948, as one of the top students. Subsequently, she attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, on a scholarship and graduated in 1952, majoring in drama and minoring in education. During 1952 to 1957, Julie taught English and drama in high schools. She also served as a stage manager for Hillsdale (Ill.) Summer Theater. En route from Aurora to Boston in the fall of 1956, she met Donald M. McEligot in Schenectady, N.Y., and they were married on July 20, 1957, in Aurora. During 1957-1963 they made their homes in Seattle, Wash., Allston, Mass. and Menlo Park/Stanford, Calif. Son Kim was born in Newton, Mass. in 1958 and daughter Kyle followed there in 1959. In 1961, Julie devoted her "Volkswagen fund" to an Austin Healey 3000 (AH) with a small back seat for her two small children. Then in 1962, son Sean was born in Stanford Hospital. In February 1963, they moved to Tucson via AH across the desert and Julie concentrated on being a successful mother. Julie loved books and was an avid reader. She usually carried a book in her purse for waiting for appointments or standing in bus lines. While in Tucson Julie took advantage of a reduced tuition program for faculty families to study children's literature to help her own children; ultimately she had enough credits to earn her degree of Master of Library Science from the University of Arizona. Later she volunteered as a part-time Librarian at the Pima County Juvenile Court Center. On weekends the family participated with the fledgling Tucson Soaring Club, with the three offspring all so[1]loing in sailplanes (aka gliders) while Julie served as chief of the ground crew following their cross-country distance attempts. Afterwards J+D primarily lived in Newport and Middletown, R. I. and in Idaho Falls, Ida. Meanwhile, for shorter periods, she lived in Golders Green, London, England; Karlsruhe, Gottingen, Stuttgart and Munchen in Germany; Limerick, Ireland; and Tokai-Mura, Japan. With her passing we lost a great person, a great wife and a great mother and grandmother. While we will sadly miss our lovely, delightful Julie, especially her laugh, we will always have wonderful memories of her to keep her cheer and sparkle alive. Julie is survived by her loving husband, Don; younger brother, Prof. John P. Albright, M.D.; offspring, Kim, Kyle and Sean; and five grandsons, Kevin, Chris, Colin, PJ and Jack McEligot.She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Prof. James A. Albright, M.D. A celebration of her life will be held in Idaho Falls, Ida. on Saturday, 29 April 2023. In lieu of flowers, Julie would want donations to go to your local food bank or library.