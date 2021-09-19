June Dowers

DOWERS, June Marie

The world lost a beloved mother on September 10, 2021, when June Marie Dowers of Tucson, AZ passed away.

June was born on January 31, 1932, to Frank and Genevieve Harrison in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was the second of four daughters, two of whom preceded her in death.

June was married to the late Donald A. Dowers in 1949 and four children were born to that union. Her love is survived by her daughters, Claudia Jean Gallmann, husband Albert Gallmann, and Carol Ann Chamberlain, husband David Chamberlain, and her son, Michael G. Dowers, wife Diana Dowers; her loving sister, Shirley Ann Stetson, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her son, Donald F. Dowers; her grandson, Sean M. Dowers; her great-granddaughter, Kylie Dowers, and her sisters, Louise Dwiggins and Marjorie Hawk.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye at a Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Barrier Chapel at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla, Blvd, Tucson. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Casas Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.