June Holovnia

HOLOVNIA, June (Morley)
of Tucson, Arizona, passed away the morning of February 24, 2021 at the age of 95.
Born in Leicester, Massachusetts on July 29, 1925 to Sylvester and Grace (Jalbert) Morley, June attended Leicester public schools and graduated from The Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester.
June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard. They met in Worcester, but their schooling, along with Rich's military service and her work in the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps during World War II, kept them apart. They later reunited and on June 13, 1950 Rich and June were married in Manhattan, New York.
Together, they moved to Springfield, MA where June worked as a private duty nurse. Their free time was spent taking fishing trips on their boat off Cape Cod, often with nieces and nephews in tow.
In 1962 they moved to Tucson where June traded a fishing rod for a golf club, playing in several women's golf leagues. She'd proudly boast of her accomplishments on the golf course. She also loved tending to her garden and tackling new landscape projects with her cherished dogs by her side.
She was predeceased by her sister, Anna (Reynolds, Carlson) and her brothers, Walter, John, Edward and Joseph Morley.
June is survived by many nieces and nephews. Her guardian and niece, Joanne (Reynolds) Cullinan of Plymouth, MA and her neighbor in Tucson, Charlene Urquijo, were like daughters to June. When Joanne would visit Tucson the three of them would go out to eat lobster and shrimp, June's favorite, she'd enjoy a cocktail and always had room for dessert.
June also leaves two sisters-in-law, Claudette Morley of Leicester, MA and Sandra Morley of Webster, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Odilia Catholic Church followed by a burial at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of June's memory to Saint Odilia Catholic Church, Tucson, AZ. or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.