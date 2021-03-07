June Holovnia

HOLOVNIA, June (Morley)

of Tucson, Arizona, passed away the morning of February 24, 2021 at the age of 95.

Born in Leicester, Massachusetts on July 29, 1925 to Sylvester and Grace (Jalbert) Morley, June attended Leicester public schools and graduated from The Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard. They met in Worcester, but their schooling, along with Rich's military service and her work in the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps during World War II, kept them apart. They later reunited and on June 13, 1950 Rich and June were married in Manhattan, New York.

Together, they moved to Springfield, MA where June worked as a private duty nurse. Their free time was spent taking fishing trips on their boat off Cape Cod, often with nieces and nephews in tow.

In 1962 they moved to Tucson where June traded a fishing rod for a golf club, playing in several women's golf leagues. She'd proudly boast of her accomplishments on the golf course. She also loved tending to her garden and tackling new landscape projects with her cherished dogs by her side.

She was predeceased by her sister, Anna (Reynolds, Carlson) and her brothers, Walter, John, Edward and Joseph Morley.