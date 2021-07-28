June Lewis

 Skip to main content
LEWIS, June Lorene

Passed away July 17, 2021, at the age of 95. Born in Topeka, Kansas on December 5, 1925, to John and Gladys Fields.

She worked for her father who was a real estate broker, graduated from secretarial school, worked as a stenographer, retired from the YMCA, and worked part time at Dillard's. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard Stanley Raffety, a WWII veteran; son, Edward L. Raffety and Lowell E. Lewis Ret. USAF and husband of 60 years. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: son, Roger S. Raffety; daughter, Charissa Goodrum and grandson, James Botts.

Services to be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Human Society, Tucson, AZ.

