JURAHUI-SOICH, Clayton Michael
age 17, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on June 25, 2001 in Tucson, AZ. Clayton is survived by his parents, Michael Soich and Vanessa Jurahui. In addition to his parents, Clayton is survived by his siblings: brother, Jacob Smith and sister, Christina Jurahui; two nieces and two nephews and grandparents, Michael and Regenia Soich and Oscar and Elsa Jurahui to include many other family and friends. Clayton attended Pantano High School in the Vail School District and was loved by ALL who knew him. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita In the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Rd., Vail, AZ.