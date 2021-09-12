 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jutta Engler

Jutta Engler

  • Updated

ENGLER, Jutta Liselotte

passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021 at the age of 83 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born March 27, 1938 to Willie and Liselotte Theile in Berlin, Germany. She was the sister of Horst Theile, Helga (Terry) O'Brien and Anne Broederdorf.

Jutta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Erwin Engler and her brother, Horst Theile. She leaves behind her children, Ambré (Edward) Cole, Erwin Jr. (Rhea) Engler and five wonderful grandchildren, Nicholas Cole, Alison Cole, Christine Cole, Derek Engler and Megan Engler.

A celebration of life will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News