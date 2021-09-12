Jutta Engler

ENGLER, Jutta Liselotte

passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021 at the age of 83 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born March 27, 1938 to Willie and Liselotte Theile in Berlin, Germany. She was the sister of Horst Theile, Helga (Terry) O'Brien and Anne Broederdorf.

Jutta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Erwin Engler and her brother, Horst Theile. She leaves behind her children, Ambré (Edward) Cole, Erwin Jr. (Rhea) Engler and five wonderful grandchildren, Nicholas Cole, Alison Cole, Christine Cole, Derek Engler and Megan Engler.

A celebration of life will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association.