KAHN, Paul L.
Born September 20, 1926 in New York City, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2018. A longtime stockbroker, Paul was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Esther Kahn and son, Errol Kahn. He served in the U.S. Navy and moved to Tucson in 1957 where he loved the views of the Catalina Mountains. Survived by wife of 57 years, Anneliese; son, Brian (Shelley); grandchildren, Rachel and Michael and sister, Gwen Goldberg and family. Graveside Service 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018, EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, Oracle & W. Miracle Mile in the Temple Emanu-El section. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Elizabeth's Dental Clinic would be appreciated.