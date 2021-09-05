Kanella Conklin

Our furry friends paused to hang their heads in sorrow and say thank you to our amazing sister, wife, aunt, cousin and friend Kanella "Nell", as she passed away from cancer on August 15th. Our kind, generous, bold, silly and courageous sister lived her best life as a champion and companion for animals, especially those in need of special love and understanding. Kanella adored horses and compassionately gave of her time to volunteer in animal rescues/shelters and fight for the humane treatment of farm animals. She was a voracious reader, dog and horse whisperer and a lover of music and dancing. Kanella was the proprietor of "Kanellas" clothing on Fourth Avenue for 30 years. A well respected and loved retail pioneer, she paved the way for other fearless entrepreneurs on the avenue. Our sister was a Tucson Icon, but her humble and beautiful nature never made that important to her. She touched everyone she met, cared passionately about all living things and made this world a better place simply by being in it. Her loss is beyond measure, she was the best in all of us. Kanella leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Steve; siblings, Joe, Margo and Nick (Sonnie, Nicky and Rachel). Friends will gather this afternoon (September 5th) at the Chicago Bar from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. for a celebration of life. If you would like to honor Kanella in some way, please consider donating to a local animal rescue/shelter. We are heartbroken, we love you and miss you Nell. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.