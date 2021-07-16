Karen Anderson

Karen age 84, passed on July 14, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Joining her soulmate, Wayne (Andy), in eternal life, forever continuing their love story. Karen was born in West Salem, Wisconsin to Ingvald and Eva Moan August 12, 1936. She worked for the State of Arizona until retirement. Karen is survived by six children and four stepchildren, 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters. Services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.