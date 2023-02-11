Eugene, OR Aug 13, 1969 - Jan 20, 2023 Born in Kingman, AZ to Paul and Margaret Larmour, raised in Tucson, AZ, attended Rincon High School (1987) and the University of Arizona, receiving a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics followed by an internship at Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO). After working as a dietician at Yavapai Regional Hospital in Prescott, AZ, she attended A.T. Stills University of Health Sciences (Mesa, AZ) receiving a P.A. in Endocrinology. This led to a 16-year career at Mayo (Scottsdale) and Oregon Medical (Eugene, OR) where she was a beloved, caring and gifted healer. She loved to travel the world (kick-started by her travels in Up With People, 1988-89). She enjoyed photography, jewelry-making, soap-making, reading, hiking, dancing, working out, gardening and Spanish. Following a diagnosis of glioblastoma in June of 2022, Karen returned to sunny Tucson where she received exceptional care at the UA Banner Cancer Center. Preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Marjorie Larmour, Roy and Dorothy Swisher. Survived by parents, Paul and Margaret Larmour; sister, Heather (Tim) Bresnahan (Colorado Springs, CO); brother, Paul Larmour, Jr. (Colorado Springs, CO); nieces: Emma Spencer (Trevor Isner), Gwen Spencer, Amy Larmour; nephew, Owen Larmour, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and her dog, Charlie. Her life will be honored with a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene Humane Society.