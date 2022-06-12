Karen Henry

Left this world on June 03, 2022, with her family by her side after a battle with Myelofibrosis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, best friend and companion of 51 years William Henry; daughter's Natalie and Jennifer; son Joey; five Grandchildren; five brothers: Tim, Gary, Pat, Mike and Danny McGuire and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. Preceded in death by her son: Tom Henry, nephew: Jim McGuire and parents Joe and Helen McGuire. Karen had this ability to make everyone feel comfortable, welcome, secure and loved. Her sense of humor was second to none and her wit was razor sharp. Her family was her sole focus in life, and she worried over and took care of them until the end, sometimes to the exclusion of her own needs. Thru her most painful days, she never lost her sense of humor. Laughter was a part of our lives and has helped us thru the most difficult times. Mom, Your life was a blessing to us all. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. As per Karen's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. There will be a Celebration of Life to come. Arrangements by Evergreen.