Karen Hunt

HUNT, Karen Marie (Yag)

born May 17, 1939 in Berwyn, IL, went to be with her Savior on September 12, 2021 at her home in Dallas, TX at the age of 82.

Karen Yag was raised in La Grange, IL and married Kenneth Hunt on August 27, 1960. Together they raised three daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Gibson of Carrollton, TX; Shelly (Brian) Wildman of Wheaton, IL and Jodi (Matthew) Hausenfluke of Garland, TX. She also had six granddaughters, Kira (Jon) Brantmeier of Dallas, TX; Paige Gibson of Long Beach, CA; Kate (Marshall) Hamilton of Seattle, WA; Caroline Wildman of Chicago, IL; Julia Wildman of Wheaton, IL and Grace Hausenfluke of Garland, TX and two great-grandchildren, Tate and Eadie Brantmeier of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Kenneth Hunt, who died August 17, 1974 at the age of nine.

Karen was best known for her amazing quilting and handiwork skills. She could often be found sitting in front of her sewing machine, creating beautiful quilts for the people she loved. For many years, at family Christmas gatherings, one of "Grandma Farm's" quilts was the coveted prize for the winner of "Reindeer Games," a week-long competition that involved the whole family from young to old.