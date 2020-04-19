Karen Martin

MARTIN, Karen V.
The saddest day of my life was April 4, 2020 when my beautiful wife Karen, the Love of My Life, passed away. Born in Pasadena, CA in 1946, in recent years she described herself as "The Little Old Lady From Pasadena". She was a most capable and loving woman who raised three daughters, three step-children, and a loving husband. She was extremely proud of her accomplishments at Central School District in Alta Loma and even more proud of her work bringing Amphitheater School District's Food Service Department into a self-supporting organization. She managed over 200 employees at 22 school sites, feeding 17,000 students daily. Earlier in her life she taught tennis for many years and returned to play after her retirement in 2010. In spite of having had many foot surgeries during her life and being in constant pain, you would never know it by the way she moved around the court. She is survived by her loving husband. Scott; daughters, Beverly Friend (Brad), Wendy Bowes (Steve) and Sherry Wolf; stepchildren, Mike Martin (Connie), Tracy Martin and Patrick Martin. In addition, she was blessed with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Sharon Bledsoe (Steve) and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Her desire was to be cremated and have her ashes strewn in the ocean with the Dolphins. Her desires will be honored as soon as possible considering the current travel restrictions in a private family ceremony. We intend to make it a festive occasion suitably befitting the wonderful, caring woman she was. Currently there is not a local celebration planned but once things settle down there will likely be some type of gathering to celebrate her life. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
