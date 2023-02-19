Karen died of complications of COPD on February 7, 2023. My love was a truly remarkable woman. Born on May 12, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the oldest of four sisters, and also had two brothers. She graduated from Sunnyside High School, went straight to work to help the family and then became a barber/stylist. She ran her shop in the University of Arizona area for over 25 years and was happy to have a large customer base of U of A faculty, staff, grad students, regular students, ROTC students, as well as the the general public. She was a confidant of many. Don't ask me because I don't know; she maintained strict confidentiality. Karen is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Mike, sons Richard and Charlie, step children Shawna (Chicago, IL), Kally (El Sobrante, CA) and Mike (Nora) (Berlin, Germany), grandchildren Adam, June and River, super sister Judy Patterson (Jimmy) (Valley Springs, CA), and several nieces, including Karen Kelly (Valley Springs, CA) and Cynthia Weeks (Galen) (Logandale, NV). She was a caring, supportive, loving family member and as long as you were honest with her, a forgiving person. I thought our marriage was fabulous. She was a true partner and the total love of my life. There were times, not always at moments of intimacy, when I would look into her eyes and I swear I could feel my soul melt into and become one with hers. And when that happened, I would know beyond any possible question that I was so much a better person with and because of her than I could ever be alone. From my dreams and even before the first morning hug and kiss, you were and always will be gentle on my mind. I love you my dearest. Karen was spiritual, but did not want a religious service. She was cremated by Desert Rose Heather Crematorium. As she wished, I and so many wonderful family members and friends will take her ashes to Vancouver, B.C., Canada, and spread those ashes next to where she and I spread her sister's ashes several years ago. Until we meet again, my precious. ... Mike