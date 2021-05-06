Karen Russell

RUSSELL, Karen Louise

June 4, 1958 - April 20, 2021

Perhaps Eleanor Roosevelt said it best when she declared "They are not dead who live in lives they leave behind. In those whom they have blessed, they live a life again."

And the lives were many who Karen Louise Russell blessed before finding eternal peace after losing her courageous fight with colon cancer on April 20, 2021.

Karen leaves behind her beloved daughter, Daria, who she often stated was her greatest accomplishment; brother, Kevin and her niece, Christine Russell Montes. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sheila and Hollis Russell, and her beloved sister, Kathryn.

Karen also leaves behind countless friends from her childhood in Tucson, (affectionately known as "The K's" - Kathy, Carol, Kathy, Kim and Karen). She was a loyal co-worker and friend to many from her accomplished 33+ year career at Salt River Project. She was a true caregiver and always put the needs of others before her own. Her positive spirit and attitude carried through to her last day.