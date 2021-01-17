Karen Shields-Jenness

SHIELDS-JENNESS, Karen Jeanne
It is with much sadness that we share the passing of Karen Jeanne Shields-Jenness, 65, of Tucson on Friday, December 18, 2020. Karen was born May 13, 1955, to Elton Shields and Marilyn Reynolds in the Bronx, N.Y. and spent her childhood in Mendham, N.J. She and her mother moved to Tucson in 1969, and she attended both Catalina and Palo Verde high schools. Karen then moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to spend time with her father and graduated from Will Rogers High School. She returned to Tucson and graduated from the Pima College nursing program and started her career at the new Kino Community Hospital, and spent the next 22 years there, achieving the title of Chief Executive Officer. During this time at Kino, she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure and continued to work full time while undergoing dialysis and two separate kidney transplants. After the second transplant, Karen continued her education and acquired her MBA from University of Phoenix. She left Kino and worked for many years for Dr. Rodney Gold DDS as his practice manager and set up offices for him in both Tucson and Phoenix. Wanting to return to nursing, Karen finished her career working at Mountain View and La Canada rehab nursing centers.
Karen met her husband, Eric Jenness, at the Tall Club of Tucson and spent 31 "glorious" years together, as she would affectionately joke. Their shared love of travel led them on many adventures throughout the Americas and Europe. Their last trip took them from Memphis, down the Mississippi to New Orleans on a paddle wheel cruise ship, and it left them with many fond memories.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Elton; mother, Marilyn; stepfather, Robert and brother, Michael. She is survived by her loving husband, Eric; four nieces, a special aunt, caring family members, and many special friends. Karen was a gift to us all through the love and devotion she showed to her family, friends, and patients. We will miss her light!
We would like to thank the DaVita Home Dialysis Group and the doctors and staff of both TMC and Banner/UA for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Arizona or National Kidney Foundation. Also, please remember to sign an organ donor card. A celebration of Karen's life is planned when we can safely gather together again. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.