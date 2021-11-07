Karen Sipe

SIPE, Karen Marie Densmore

With deep sorrow we announce Karen Marie Densmore Sipe went to be with her Savior October 24, 2021.

Karen was born March 10, 1956, to Kenneth Lawrence Densmore and Barbara Lou Cleaver Densmore in Tucson, AZ.

In March of 1960, Kenneth Densmore married Janice Gayle Maddox Densmore and joined their families.

Karen was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and aunt who lived her life for others.

From cake decorating to sewing, her attention to detail was second to none.

She was a foster parent, caregiver, hospice home manager and finally a Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones.

Karen was part of her high school choir and had the voice of an angel.

She lived a full life dedicated to serving and her deep love for her Savior radiated for all to see.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Jerry Lee Sipe; daughters, Julie Marie Sipe (Scott) and Jamie Lynn Sipe (Hade); grandchildren, Christopher Michael Hade, Justin Alexander Scott and Katie Sabrina Scott.