Karen Sparks

Karen "Mimi" Sparks was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, & friend. She left this world Nov. 28, 2022, at the age of 73. Karen was born to Fred and Helen Morgan on March 9, 1949 in Ann Arbor, MI. After graduating with her Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of Michigan, she moved to Tucson to begin her career. She had two children: Jennifer Hoefle-Olson and Scott Hoefle. In 1997 she married Raymond Sparks and expanded her family to include two more daughters: Kim Sparks and Angie McGreevy. She deeply loved her family, especially her 10 grandchildren. Mimi was a silly and fun person who loved to laugh and healed those around her with her contagious humor--she started many friendships with a great big laugh. She had a beautiful career as a nurse, Vice President of Hospice Family Care, Shiatsu practitioner, and business owner, but her favorite job of all was being our Mimi. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10:30am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church at 4625 E. River Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate or volunteer in your community to honor her life of service.