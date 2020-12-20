Karl Yordy

YORDY, Karl Dennis
86, of Tucson, Arizona, died December 9, 2020. Born on November 20, 1934, in Kansas to Alvin and Leah (Erb) Yordy. Karl grew up in Denver with a love for music, mountains, and public service. He graduated from Princeton University in 1956 and studied public administration at Harvard University. He worked as a health policy analyst for the National Institutes of Health from 1957-1972, and for the Institute of Medicine from 1972 until his retirement. He was passionate about choral music, and sang in Episcopal church choirs for 70 years. In Tucson he was an active member of St. Philip's in the Hills church, which contributed to his deepening Christian faith. Karl combined a keen analytic mind with a generous spirit and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children, Gary Yordy and Laura Yordy; grandchildren, Heather Hamilton, Michael Yordy, Eli Thies and Owen Thies. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, to whom he was married for 55 years until her death in 2014. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
