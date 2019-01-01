KASEL, Julia Theresa
It is with great sadness that the family of Julia "Theresa" Kasel announce her death. Theresa died on December 27, 2018 at the age of 69 surrounded by her family. Theresa was born on April 25, 1949 in Denver, Colorado to parents, Julia (Ortega) and Leo Cruz. She met the love of her life, Jim, at the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged in Denver, Colorado. Jim and Theresa wed on August 24, 1968 and celebrated 50 years together this past summer. Theresa graduated from college with a degree in nursing and business management. She began her career as a nurse and was known for her kind and gentle demeanor. Theresa then moved into the aerospace industry and became a corporate director at Honeywell. She had a passion for travel and visited many amazing places all over the world with her husband, Jim. She and Jim lived in Denver until 1981 and then made their home in Tucson, Arizona. Theresa leaves behind her loving husband, Jim Kasel and two children, Chad Kasel (wife Chris) and Monique Giurato and her husband, JW; in addition to six grandchildren, Briana, Chad Jr., Julia, Bella, Camryn and Sofia. Theresa was preceded in death by her brother, Lorenzo and leaves behind five sisters, Rosalie, Mona, Tina, Victoria and Sr. Joseph. To honor Theresa and as comfort to the family, a viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85748. Burial rites will be held at All Faiths Memorial Park in Tucson, Arizona following the Mass.