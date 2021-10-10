FLASCH, Kate

May 26, 1945 - September 17, 2021

Kate Flasch passed away peacefully following a sudden illness on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 76 in Tucson, Arizona. Born to Sarah and Jack Hey, in Consett, England, and survived by her husband, Frank Flasch; daughter, Victoria (Manny) and son, Ben and her grandchildren, Ella, Malcolm, Aliza, Gabriel, Manuel and great-granddaughter, Ava; sister, Liz Earnshaw (Jeff) and brother, Ian Hey (June); sister-in-law, Betty Flasch and brother-in-law, John Flasch (Sebrina).

Kate grew up in England, attended Bristol University, and immigrated to the US with her first husband, and son Ben. She settled in Cleveland where she had her daughter Victoria, returned to school and obtained her MBA from Case Western University. Kate's new career resulted in her relocating to Chicago where she had a long and successful career in human resources. Here she met her second husband, Frank to whom she was married for nearly 40 years; together Frank and Kate raised her children.