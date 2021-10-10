FLASCH, Kate
May 26, 1945 - September 17, 2021
Kate Flasch passed away peacefully following a sudden illness on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 76 in Tucson, Arizona. Born to Sarah and Jack Hey, in Consett, England, and survived by her husband, Frank Flasch; daughter, Victoria (Manny) and son, Ben and her grandchildren, Ella, Malcolm, Aliza, Gabriel, Manuel and great-granddaughter, Ava; sister, Liz Earnshaw (Jeff) and brother, Ian Hey (June); sister-in-law, Betty Flasch and brother-in-law, John Flasch (Sebrina).
Kate grew up in England, attended Bristol University, and immigrated to the US with her first husband, and son Ben. She settled in Cleveland where she had her daughter Victoria, returned to school and obtained her MBA from Case Western University. Kate's new career resulted in her relocating to Chicago where she had a long and successful career in human resources. Here she met her second husband, Frank to whom she was married for nearly 40 years; together Frank and Kate raised her children.
In 2001 and after many years in Chicago, Kate and Frank decided that they had had enough of Chicago winters, and they decamped to the Arizona desert where together they enjoyed the next phase of their lives in Tucson. After completing a successful corporate career, Kate turned her organizational and decision-making skills toward making local Tucson organizations stronger and more effective. She served three terms as president of OFLLAH (live at home program) and two as president of the OFLNA (neighborhood association). Kate was a very strong leader and listened to all inputs before making any significant decisions. She was a contributor to many causes with a kind heart and generous spirit.
Kate and Frank loved to travel, visiting family and exploring different countries and cultures around the world. She was a prolific reader, an avid life-long theatre-goer, and an outgoing, gracious host who enjoyed dinners and socializing with guests in their home. She solved crossword puzzles and Sudokus to help keep her mind fresh.
Kate bravely met many challenges in her life -- both career and health wise -- with strength, perseverance, drive, determination, and a strong will to survive. Kate loved her family fiercely and gave her all to whatever she did. She will be missed dearly by all.
A celebration of Kate's life will take place on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the San Pedro Chapel - 4:00 p.m., Tucson AZ
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to This Able Veteran (thisableveteran.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.ORG). Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.