Brown (Heverly) , Katharine Jean Dillas

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Katharine Brown passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022.

A native Arizonan, Kathy was born on December 20, 1932 in Bisbee, AZ and soon after moved to Tucson. In 1952 she married her grade school sweetheart, Eddie Brown. After graduating from the UofA, she spent decades as an elementary school teacher with TUSD, first at Erickson Elementary and later retiring from Soleng Tom. She brought joy to countless numbers of students over the years teaching, playing the piano and dressing up for holidays. Katharine was grateful for devoted family and treasured friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward L. Brown, who died in 1988. Kathy never got over Ed's passing but was forever thankful for the wonderful life they built together. Her unyieldingly positive disposition and generosity was felt by all who knew her. She is survived by her treasured family. Children: Edward Brown (Joelyn), Daniel Brown (Ann), Michael Brown (Gloria) and Rebecca Eisenberg (Mitchell). Grandchildren: Luke Brown (Amber), Evyn Davalos (Jandro), Danica Brown (Caleb Olson), Edward Brown, Alyssa Koubratoff (Bobby) and Lindsey Eisenberg. Great-grandchildren: Renee, Caleb, Jack, Cora and Noelle Brown, Boe and Hux Davalos. Preceded in death by brother-in-law Bill Belton. Also survived by her sister Barbara Belton and family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arizona Homestead for their loving care of Kathy over the last few months of her life. Kathy's wishes were for a private family burial service. Remembrances, if desired, can be made to The Haven 1107 E Adelaide Dr, Tucson or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation.

