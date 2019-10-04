NUTT, Dr. Katharine Ferris
passed away September 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Dr. Nutt was born in Wakefield, MA, graduated from Mary Washington College and received a doctorate from University of New Mexico in 1951. She taught at NAU in Flagstaff for 20 years. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, November 4th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Phillip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Primavera Foundation, 151 W. 40th St., Tucson, AZ 85713. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.