BURNS, Katherine R.
Katherine "Kay" R. Burns died peacefully in December 5, 2020. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, friend, mezzo soprano, fashion model, Girl Scout leader, PTA president, bridge player, docent at the Heard Museum, and executive secretary at Sears Roebuck Corporation. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Donald I. Burns; her sister, Margaret Heitz; her brother, Joseph Heitz and her parents, Theresa and Joseph Heitz. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Burns (Pedro L. Davis); her daughter, Cynthia Burns (O M Brack, Jr., deceased), and her granddaughter, Katherine Burns-Davis. The Burns family gives thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Kay throughout her life, to the caregivers who helped her, and to her family and friends for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Arizona Foundation/University of Arizona Cancer Center, 1515 N. Campbell Ave., P.O. Box 245024, Tucson, AZ, 85724-5018 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.