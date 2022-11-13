Katherine Ramsey

Katherine Debra Ramsey (née Zeplin) passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at the Hacienda at the Canyon in Tucson, Arizona. Kate was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on February 20, 1938, and raised in Lexington, Nebraska, the fifth daughter of Nora S. (Murphy) Zeplin and John Zeplin. Kate was gifted with amazing artistic creativity, deep Catholic faith, a ready laugh, and an independent streak that guided her throughout her life. It was in the spirit of that independence and adventure that she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1960s. Kate worked for Bank of America, a role which she relished until she met Hal Harrison Ramsey III, who became the love of her life. They were married on January 11, 1975, in San Mateo, California, and they relocated to Tucson, Arizona, in 1983. When Hal passed away suddenly on August 2, 1985, Kate began a new phase of life, coming to embrace her independence again and moving in a circle of tight friends. She especially loved her church friends and her hiking group, both of which supported her through loss and regularly met up for coffee, meals, and shared stories. It was also at this time that Kate devoted herself even more completely to her career as a pottery artist and painter, and throughout her career, her work was regularly featured on consignment throughout Arizona. Kate is survived by her sister, Patricia Zeplin, of Durango, Colorado, as well as her nieces and nephews Matthew and James Carnes; Chuck, Tony, and Jack Englert; John, David, Paul, and Ann Englert, Jenny Firkins, Catherine Dunham, and Meg Kimbrell; and David, Steven, and Michael Zeplin, and Chrstina Reimers, and many grandnieces and grandnephews, in California, Nebraska, and Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Ramsey, her sisters Jeanne Zeplin, Maureen Zeplin, Mary Ann Englert, Lois Carnes, and her brother James Zeplin. Kate will be remembered with a funeral Mass of the Resurrection at St. Anne's Convent (3820 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85750) on Monday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. A Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 a.m. She will be interred in Skylawn Memorial Park, in San Mateo, California, alongside her beloved husband, Hal, with a view gazing out on the Pacific Ocean. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kino Border Initiative (PO Box 159, Nogales, AZ 85628-0159, https://www.kinoborderinitiative.org/give), St. Anne's Convent of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters (3820 North Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85750), or the Gospel Rescue Mission (326 W. 28th Street, Tucson, AZ 85713).