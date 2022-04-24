Kathleen Barber

BARBER, Kathleen Ann Starks "Kathi"

Kathi died at home March 30, 2022 after a short illness. She was a Navy brat, born in Phoenix on November 24, 1950 to Ross and Maribel Starks. She graduated from Alhambra HS in Phoenix in 1968, and over thirty years received multiple degrees from the University of Arizona--BS in Zoology, MBA in Management Information Systems, and a Master's in Secondary Education.

Kathi was always active in Democratic politics and progressive causes, particularly consumer affairs, women's issues, and the environment. She served as a long-time Democratic precinct committeeman and a state committeeman and attended the 1980 Democratic National Convention as a Teddy Kennedy delegate.

Her career had many surprising turns: She worked as an aide to State Senator Morris Farr, then for the Pima County Attorney's Office, first as Public Relations Officer then Coordinator for the Crime Victim Compensation Program. At 40, she became a software engineer for Avalon Software, later a division of IFS of Sweden. 10 years later, she shifted to teaching mathematics, Mountain View HS, Utterback MS, and Presidio School, where she helped develop their GATE program.

She was fearless and curious, earning a private pilot's license with SEL and glider ratings; becoming a registered ski instructor at Sunrise Ski Area; dancing and singing in the Tucson Press Club's annual Gridiron Show; becoming a docent and docent instructor at Tohono Chul Park; painting, photographing, birding, gardening, and traveling to all seven continents.

Kathi is survived by her husband, Brad; her son, Alex; her sister, Rosie Starks, and the many friends and students she touched in her multi-faceted life. A celebration of Kathi's life will be held at Tohono Chul Park on April 28th in the Spanish Colonial Garden. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

