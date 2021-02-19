Kathleen Blanset

BLANSET, Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Rickabaugh
Age 53, of Vail, AZ, passed away February 10, 2021. Daughter of the late James and Patricia Gray Rickabaugh. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Anthony; children, Ryan and Allison; brother, Michael (Kit) Rickabaugh; brother, Keith (Erin) Rickabaugh; sister, Suzanne Rickabaugh. Funeral services will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery on Monday, February 22, 2021.
