Kathleen Blanset

Age 53, of Vail, AZ, passed away February 10, 2021. Daughter of the late James and Patricia Gray Rickabaugh. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Anthony; children, Ryan and Allison; brother, Michael (Kit) Rickabaugh; brother, Keith (Erin) Rickabaugh; sister, Suzanne Rickabaugh. Funeral services will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery on Monday, February 22, 2021.