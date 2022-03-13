Kathleen Deal

Beloved wife of Graham Wheatland, mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away March 5, 2022, will be greatly missed by many. The first born to Andy and Lucy Pollina in Monongahela, PA, Kathy would be the first to tell you that the first born is the smartest. After moving from town to town while Andy worked at various power plants, it seemed a new sister was added at each stop until ultimately settling in Tucson, Arizona in the late 50's. After graduation from the University of Arizona, Kathy spent most of her professional career as an elementary school teacher with a particular love of math. Kathy would tell you her greatest contribution to the world was her three children. All three would agree that Kathy was their greatest cheerleader. Regardless of her physical struggles, she always found the positive "light" to guide those she loved and herself. A celebration of life will be held on March 20, 2022 at Rancho Del Lago Clubhouse, 10264 S. Blendu Way, Vail, AZ from 2:00 - 4:00. p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's foundation, www.parkinson.org/Southwest.