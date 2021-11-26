Kathleen Dodge

DODGE, Kathleen 'Kathi'

After a struggle with neuroendocrine small cell cancer, Kathi Dodge, 74, left us and had her 'Moment' in her Payson home on November 9, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Kathi moved to Tucson with her family in 1963. She spent 20 years as a non-profit administrator. At a Christmas party in December, 1997, Kathi met Stan. They immediately hit it off, married January 2, 1999 and relocated to Mesa. After taking a job with Southwest Airlines, they relocated to Phoenix and Kathi retired after 20 years on April 30, 2021.

Kathi will not only be missed by Stan, but also her amazing children, Wendy Wells Harn (Steve) and Michael Wells. She also leaves her stepson, Tim Dodge (Perla); brother, Nick Pearson (Carol); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her 57-year family friend 'Aunt Janice' (Knagge) Snow.

From the time of her diagnosis, Kathi was so grateful by the large number of family and friends who reached out to her with prayers, love, healing thoughts and fond memories. She loved reconnecting with her flight attendant pals, Greek cousins who kept her supplied with Greek pastries, and many longtime friends. She loved the friendships made in Payson.

Most of all, Kathi felt her greatest achievement in life was raising her two loving children, Wendy and Mike. She was a fiercely devoted mother who wanted the best for them. She wanted them to be self-sufficient and successful. She was proud of their accomplishments in business, and more importantly, the loving and devoted parents they were to their children.