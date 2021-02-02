Kathleen Morris

MORRIS, Kathleen "Kathy" Louise
12/7/1953 - 1/11/2021
She passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Tornquist and brother, Michael Tornquist. She is survived by her brother, Robert "Butch" Tornquist Jr.; her sister, Diana Rall; children, Eugene Morris and Jason Morris; grandchildren, Hannah Morris, Emerson Morris, Hannah Guthrie, Haley Guthrie and Madison Morris. Funeral Services will be held at Calvary Chapel of Tucson West Campus, 5170 S. Julian Drive, Tucson, AZ, 85706 on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.