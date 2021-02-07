 Skip to main content
Kathleen Mounier

born February 27, 1944, to Eleanor Alice and Joseph B. "Tip" Mounier, passed into Our Lord's arms January 25, 2021. Born and raised in Tucson, "Kath" attended downtown's All Saints Academy, Salpointe HS, and Mt. St. Mary's College. Initially Kath worked at the UofA PE Dept. Later she moved to San Diego and worked for tech firms. She always kept firm her belief in God's plan and treated everyone she met with grace and courtesy. Her sense of humor likely resulted from the six brothers she had. Kath was in the middle of the group. Her passing is preceded by Thomas, Michael and Jerry, and she is survived by John, Phil, and Richard. She loved travelling and had visited Ireland, Great Britain, Mexico, and most of the US. Cooking was one of her greatest talents. Due to current health restrictions, a service commemorating Kath's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Joseph Apache Mission, Restoration Project, P.O. Box 187, Mescalero, NM 88340. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

