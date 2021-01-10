Kathleen Phillips

PHILLIPS, Kathleen M.
died peacefully on December 11, 2020. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years. Robert S. Phillips; daughters, Nikki, Stacey and Kelly; grandchildren, Michael, Sydney, Shelby and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Alice, Guinevere, Ace and Fay; a brother, Donald and sister, Jerilyn. Kathleen dearly loved spending time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The Phillips family gives thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Kathleen throughout her life, to the caregivers who helped her, and to her family and friends for their love and support. Should you wish to make a donation in Kathleen's memory, please consider the Alzheimers Association.