Kathleen Santaniello

Kathleen Louise Boone Santaniello passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Peter Santaniello, daughters Regina and Theresa, grandchildren Peter, Angelo, MiaBella, and sisters Debby Poris and Sandi Dugan. She was an Army Sergeant, Russian linguist, Defense Dept. Security Officer, and author. She was an easy person to love. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan.