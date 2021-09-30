Kathleen Stogsdill

80, was born June 3rd and passed September 26, 2021. She graduated from Sierra HS in Whitter, California and 1941 graduated from Mt San Antonio, Pomona, CA. and licensed as a RN. She met her husband Kevin in 1955 and married in 1962. A year later she started an odyssey of moving 18 times in 12 years while Kevin flew as a fighter pilot in Vietnam and later in the States. Kathie finally settled down in Tucson where they raised their five children, two of which were adopted Korean brothers, now deceased. They became involved in several Catholic marriage ministries as a couple from 1968 through 2018. Presenting together and helping hundreds and perhaps saving their marriages from divorce. In 1996, her insatiable desire to, help, and give of her life to serve others, she started work in Healing Touch. Here she found powerful techniques combined with all her earlier work in marriage healing, for others to find peace and tools to make their lives better than great. She believed this and better yet, lived it. Mass will be held at OMOS, Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.