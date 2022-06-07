Kathleen Triplett

On Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 7:30pm, Kathleen "Kathy" Marion Dimercurio Oliveri Triplett, our dearest mom, grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and beloved matriarch of our family passed peacefully away in the arms of her daughters after suffering a long illness. She was the brilliant shining star, the hope for tomorrow that held us together. We were assured that all would be well if Ma said so, for we knew her unconditional love and prayers were profound for her family. Family was everything to our mother. Kathy was born November 24, 1929 in Port Huron, Michigan. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Rose Oliveri Stephan of Tucson; and Antonia "Toni" Marie Oliveri Marine (Brian) of Chandler; her granddaughter Katrina Rose Stephan of Gilbert; brother Joseph "Pete" Dimercurio; niece Theresa, nephew Michael and their families all of Tucson. Kathy is also survived by nieces and nephews out of state and stepson, Scott Triplett of Maryland. She is predeceased in death by her husbands - Antonio "Anthony" Oliveri and Ellsworth C Triplett; her parents, Thomas Dimercurio and Rose Scandalito Dimercurio Hill; brothers Samuel and Pasquale Dimercurio; sister Frances Dimercurio Western; and son-in-law William Stephan. Visitation and Rosary (5:30), June 6, 2022, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Palms Mortuary, Funeral Mass June 7, 2022, St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Palms Cemetery 5801 E. Grant Rd.