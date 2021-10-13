WRIGHT, Kathleen nee Sage

On October 7, 2021, Dale Kathleen Wright, passed away at home.

Dale was born in Tucson in 1940 and had lived here all her life.

She attended Amphitheater High School and the University of Arizona. While in college, she married Ken Wright, with whom she had a daughter, Kim Kathleen Wright, a retired teacher who lives in Tucson.

Dale's love was cats, many living with her all her life, and jazz, which she listened to frequently. She retired from the Office of Arid Lands at the University of Arizona in 2002, after over 20 years of service, and has enjoyed her life, spending time with her daughter, whom she loved with all her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim; her sister, Elizabeth Conelly and her former husband, Ken Wright, with whom she was very close, not to mention dear friends who were close to her heart. She will be missed. Please send donations to the Tucson Humane Society. Services will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.