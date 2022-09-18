 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathryn Branson

  • Updated

84, of Tucson, passed away on August 8, 2022. She is survived by her son, Edward Mazac (Katrina); daughter, Carmen Mazac; granddaughter, Kayla Cook (Andy); great-grandson, Tobias Cook and great-granddaughter, Yael Cook. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Following the funeral service will be a graveside service from 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road #C, Tucson, AZ 85712.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News