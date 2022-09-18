Kathryn Branson

84, of Tucson, passed away on August 8, 2022. She is survived by her son, Edward Mazac (Katrina); daughter, Carmen Mazac; granddaughter, Kayla Cook (Andy); great-grandson, Tobias Cook and great-granddaughter, Yael Cook. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Following the funeral service will be a graveside service from 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road #C, Tucson, AZ 85712.