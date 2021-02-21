Kathryn Cogswell

COGSWELL, Kathryn "Kathy" Louise Hammond

passed away peacefully in Port Townsend, Washington on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kathy's journey began in Tucson, Arizona, born to Kathryn Louise and William Ira Hammond on May 28, 1943. She graduated from Tucson High, then attended University of Arizona where she majored in English and pledged Kappa Alpha Theta. During these years, Kathy modeled and received many accolades, including serving on the Queen's Court in the 1963 El Paso Texas Sun Bowl. That year, she began dating and soon married Jim Cogswell. She left Tucson behind for Denver, Colorado, where daughters, Carrie and Kathleen "Kat" were born.

In 1973, the Cogswells, three pets, and a U-Haul full of plants landed in The Dalles, Oregon, for Jim's radiology practice. Kathy filled her decades in the Columbia River Gorge with deep friendships, family, and style. Kathy not only saw beauty in fine works of art, but also in patterns of leaves, pinecones, and stacked firewood. She and Jim designed and built "Quail Acre" at 1420 E. 16th St., then moved to "Larkspar Mountain" in Rowena, once the girls graduated high school.