Kathryn Goss

GOSS, Kathryn F.
1928 - 2020
In memory of Kathryn F. Goss.
A Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
The Memorial Service will be at
Northminster Presbyerian Church,
2450 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85719, in the sanctuary.
A reception will follow in the courtyard.
