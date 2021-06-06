 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathryn Goss

Kathryn Goss

  • Updated

GOSS, Kathryn F.

1928 - 2020

In memory of Kathryn F. Goss.

--

A Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

--

The Memorial Service will be at

--

Northminster Presbyerian Church,

--

2450 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85719, in the sanctuary.

--

A reception will follow in the courtyard.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News