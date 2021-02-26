Kathryn Henderson

left this physical world on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Her loving husband, Larry; her children, Jennifer and Christopher, along with her sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and many other family members, will miss her greatly. We all believe she rests in peace with her parents, brothers, family who have already passed on, friends and who knows how many critters she has loved in this life and have loved her back. She will be truly missed, because she helped who she could, when she could especially those in her family, without asking for anything back. The world was a better place with you in it, but hopefully we can carry your spirit on in this world and make it a better place. We will never forget you and will always love you. Sweet dreams. XOXOXO Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.