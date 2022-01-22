Kathryn Juhan

91, entered Heaven on January 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Juhan; her son, Neil Joseph Juhan, and her parents, Horace Gilmore Chandler and Kathryn Richardson Chandler. She is survived by her sons, Paul Norman Juhan and Steven Douglas Juhan and her dog Oliver. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Chicago, IL. She moved to Tucson as a junior in high school and graduated from Tucson High School, Class of 1947. She earned a B.S. from Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, NM, Class of 1953. And also, her Master's Degree in Education later from the University of Arizona. She was an avid horse woman and rode with the Saddlebags dutifully every Wednesday. She was also a member of ETI—Equestrian Trails, Inc. and rode in the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Grand Entry. She owned four horses, but her love was "Pepe." The Saddlebags rode all over southern Arizona exploring all the mountain ranges sometimes as far south as Cochise Stronghold—they were a tough group of ladies. After her husband died in 1988, she ran the family business, Grant Road Industrial Center, and balanced the budget during difficult times. Her Memorial Service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be the following day on January 28th 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. You can make donations to Northminster Presbyterian Church or Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, 8920 E. Woodland Rd., Tucson, AZ 85749. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.