Kathryn Rotchstein

Kathryn grew up in Tucson, AZ, born to Laurence and Alice D. Rotchstein. She graduated from Santa Rita High School where she was very active in: Show Choir, worked on the school newspaper, was inducted into the National Honor Society, and debate team. She graduated from Pima College with an associate degree towards Education and was a part of the women's golf team. Katie attended U of A and majored in Education. Kathryn ran the after-school program at her church for K-3 grades where she met her BFF, Amber Powell. She started working part-time at Home Depot. When they asked her, due to her integrity and work ethic, to train in their management program, she accepted. She became an assistant manager at the East Broadway store. After being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2013, she continued working there throughout her cancer treatment. She began looking for a less stressful job and found Trader Joe's and worked as an assistant manager "Mate" at the Campbell Ave T.J.'s. She found it a pleasure to work for T.J.'s. While visiting family in Eugene in 2017, Katie decided to visit three area T.J.'s stores so the managers would have a face to put with the name. The Corvallis store had an opening, and, in a month, she had moved to Eugene and worked for Lance, the Captain of the Corvallis store. Soon, she was transferred to the Eugene store with Miguel as the Captain. Kathryn had the utmost integrity in her work ethic. Unfortunately, towards the end of 2021, she no longer could work. The cancer had metastasized to her bones. I would like to thank with love and gratitude, Ana and Ian Rubin, who took care of her and with her nurse's training and compassion, helped her both physically and emotionally. Katie felt so close to them and their son. Each one considered the other family. Over the years, Katie supplemented her income with various entrepreneurships, selling Premiere Jewelry, LuLaRoe clothing, and her favorite was pet-sitting through the Rover app. I would like to thank Peace Health Hospice and Valley West Nursing Facility for their kind and gentle care. Kathryn, you will be loved forever. Per her request, there will be no service.