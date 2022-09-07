Our beloved Kathy McDonough passed away on August 30, 2022. She was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, where she married her high school sweetheart, Larry McDonough, in 1965 and started their family. The family relocated to Tucson, Arizona in 1978. There she volunteered with the Junior League of Tucson for many years. She also worked beside the Principal of Salpointe Catholic High School, where she became very close to the Carmelite priests and the entire staff. Her true passion in life was giving. Kathy was an artist and devoted her talents to her loved ones and the community. She created stained glass windows to decorate friends' homes, sewed quilts to comfort her family, and created and painted clay tiles for over 100 benches that now decorate the Tucson community and many other places around the country. Much of her art was donated to charity auctions, schools, churches, and other community projects. But above all, her family was most important to her. She loved to cheer as her grandson played basketball and swam, and she loved to teach her granddaughter everything she knew about making art. Kathy is preceded in death by her father Thomas Angley, her mother Eloise Newman, her stepfather Rex Newman, and her sisters Martha Howell and Nancy Armstrong. She leaves behind her ever-loving husband of 57 years, Larry McDonough; her children, Mary Anne McDonough and Mark McDonough (Michele Kelly-McDonough); and her two grandchildren, Christopher McDonough-Artz and Marie McDonough, as well as many nieces and nephews and very close friends. Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 5150 N. Valley View Road in Tucson, Arizona. The Rosary will be conducted Friday, September 9, at 6:30 pm. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 10, at 11:00 am.