Kathy Morris

MORRIS, Kathy Louise
December 7th 1953-January 11th 2021
67, passed away on January 11, 2021 in Tucson.
Kathy was born in Tucson to Robert and Donna Tornquist on December 7, 1953. She went to school in Tucson and graduated from Catalina High School. She worked as a Broker for Cobb Realty for 5 years. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Robert Tornquist; and her brother, Michael Tornquist. Kathy is survived by her children, Eugene Morris and Jason Morris; her brother, Robert "Butch" Tornquist; and sister, Diana Rall; and grandchildren,
Hannah Morris, Emerson Morris and Madison Morris.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.