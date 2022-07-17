On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Kathy Kientz Scala passed away in a car accident while she was returning to Tucson, Arizona from San Carlos, Mexico (her happy place). While words are insufficient to contain this iconic woman's impact and personality, she could best be described as loyal, generous, entrepreneurial, and adventurous. After graduating from Rincon High School in Tucson, she attended the University of Arizona and became a teacher. She later founded and ran the Scala Swim School for 30 years where she made a positive impact on thousands of children in the community. Kathy dreamed big and encouraged others to do the same. Her motto was, "keep it real," which allowed her to live life to the fullest, travel extensively, and make the most of her retirement years with her husband of fifty years Andy, who recently preceded her in death. Kathy was also a devoted mom to two children and five grandchildren. While friends, family, and the community she touched will miss her terribly, we take comfort in knowing her ashes have been spread in the ocean with her beloved dolphins. She may even be able to give those dolphins some swim lessons. Swim in peace Kathy! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Kathy Scala's name to https://castwatersafety.org/donate/