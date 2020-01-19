Katie Comolli

COMOLLI, Katie (nee O'Hagin)
passed away on January 4, 2020. Katie was born and raised in Nogales, Arizona on November 27, 1931 to Harry and Juana O'Hagin. Katie grew up with eight brothers and sisters in a family that loved to sing. She married the love of her life, Wes Comolli, who looked like Marlon Brando, in March of 1953. Together they lived different places and had many adventures hunting, fishing and traveling. She is preceded in death by all but one of her brothers, and her grandson, Michael. She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Camacho, Susan Tucker (Robert) and Sharon Hogan (Stephen); her brother, George O'Hagin; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. During her life Katie worked for Mountain Bell, Tucson Public Schools and Pima College. Katie loved to sing, with her sisters, her daughters and grandchildren and even in clubs - especially Irish pubs. Katie lived to shop. She loved clothes, jewelry and skin care products. She loved her brothers and sisters, her children and grandchildren and all of her many nephews and nieces. Katie was sung into heaven by her grandson Michael, where together they are lighting up the skies, eating Burger King cheeseburgers and probably still getting into trouble. A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at San Xavier del Bac Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85746. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the San Xavier del Bac Mission. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.