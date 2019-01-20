KAUL, Eileen
age 91, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2018 at home in Tucson, AZ with her daughter present. Eileen was born Eileen Rose Literski on November 6, 1927 in Winona, MN to parents Frank and Emilia (Brezinski) Literski. Her family lived in an apartment above her dad's general store in Winona until she was four, and they then moved to a farm in Rollingstone, MN. She graduated from the College of St. Teresa with a math and physics dual major. She taught at White Bear Lake before she met and married Robert Kaul in 1957. They moved to Tucson in 1960, and she taught at Flowing Wells, before settling into being a wonderful mom for two children. She enjoyed painting and playing bridge and was active in several organizations including TASL, The West, Mobile Meals, and as a Eucharistic minister at St. Cyril's. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son John, brothers, Florian, Raymond, Zygmunt "Bud" and Father Roy, and sisters, Leona Sikorski and Hildegard Bielefeld. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Kris" Kaul, a grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends old and new. Our lives are better for having known her; she was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cyril's Church, Saturday, MARCH 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Atria Bell Court's Academy Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the less fortunate or to the medical fund of one of Eileen's caregivers who went above and beyond in caring for Eileen. (For information contact daughter at EileenKaulMemorial@gmail.com) Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.