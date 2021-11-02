Kay Montalbano

In Loving Memory of

MONTALBANO, Kay

passed away July 3, 2021.

--

She is dearly missed by her beloved partner, Cathy Baniewicz;

and loving brothers, John (Carol), Philip (Willie),

James (Stephanie).

She was the fond "sister" of Mary Baniewicz (Sr. Lois)

and Evelyn Baniewicz.

Many nieces and nephews also miss her.

She was the daughter of Nick

and Elizabeth (Krause) Montalbano.

A die-hard CUB fan, wonderful cook and a loving and caring person who is missed by many.