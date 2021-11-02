Kay Montalbano

In Loving Memory of
MONTALBANO, Kay
passed away July 3, 2021.
--
She is dearly missed by her beloved partner, Cathy Baniewicz;
and loving brothers, John (Carol), Philip (Willie),
James (Stephanie).
She was the fond "sister" of Mary Baniewicz (Sr. Lois)
and Evelyn Baniewicz.
Many nieces and nephews also miss her.
She was the daughter of Nick
and Elizabeth (Krause) Montalbano.
A die-hard CUB fan, wonderful cook and a loving and caring person who is missed by many.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.