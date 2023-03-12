Our beloved cousin, Kay, 75, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 5, 2023. Kay was born in Twin Falls, ID on Dec 17, 1947, to Glenn and Fern Raffensparger. Later the family moved to SW Minneapolis, MN where Kay grew up and graduated from Southwest High School in 1965. She had a successful career in insurance with Alexander & Alexander in MN, and later with Koty Leavitt Insurance in AZ until retirement. She had a passion for college basketball and enjoyed bowling, tennis, and racquetball. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott. Her family would like to thank Peppi's House for their compassionate care. No services planned.